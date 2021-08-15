x
CT COVID-19 Updates: Cases grow south of Boston; NH union backs shot

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to keep safe and healthy.
HARTFORD, Conn. — State of Connecticut Daily COVID Data report 

Kaiser Family Foundation COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Cases: Data from the States

Johns Hopkins University Weekly hospitalization Trends for Connecticut

August 15

New England: Cases grow south of Boston; NH union backs shot

MARSHFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Health authorities in Massachusetts report that a group of cities and towns located south of Boston have higher positivity rates for coronavirus than the state average. Massachusetts, like the country, is dealing with a resurgence of cases of coronavirus. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported Saturday that the state’s 14-day positivity rate was about 2.7%, but numerous towns in Bristol and Plymouth counties and on Cape Cod and the islands are higher than that. Elsewhere in New England, Maine police are dealing with a pandemic-era surge in thefts of catalytic converters from cars. Also, New Hampshire’s largest teachers union is supporting its national leadership when it comes to vaccinations.

