CT COVID-19 Updates: Coast Guard Academy to hold virtual commencement

April 13

Coast Guard Academy to hold virtual commencement

The Coast Guard Academy announced Monday they are preparing to hold a virtual graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The graduating Class of 2020, along with the rest of the Academy Corps of Cadets were on spring break when travel restrictions were imposed and they were ordered to remain home. The Corps then shifted to virtual remote classes which are ongoing.

During the virtual ceremony, Chad Wolf, the acting Secretary of Homeland Security is scheduled to deliver the keynote address. Adm. Karl Schultz, the Commandant of the Coast Guard will also provide remarks.

"This decision was made in the best interest of the health and well-being of our entire Academy family and our local community,” said Rear Adm. Bill Kelly, the Academy’s Superintendent.

Regional meeting of governors

Governors of six Northeast states are combining forces to form a task force to coordinating reopening strategies.

April 12

Forecast for high winds causes cancellation of testing at some sites

Hartford Healthcare has announced they will be canceling testing for COVID-19 on Monday due to the forecast of high winds and rain.

Trinity Health of New England said it will also close its COVID-19 Drive-Through Clinics at St. Mary's Hospital, St. Francis Hospital, and Johnson Memorial Hospital and will resume Drive-Through swabbing on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Connecticut National Guard said the tents they are using for field hospitals that are staked down, should be fine. As for the ones that are held down with cinderblocks, "How that holds up remains to be seen." They will have personnel at all the sites.

Governor announces latest numbers, 525 new cases, 60 more deaths

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Sunday that an additional 525 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Connecticut, bringing the statewide total to 12,035. To date, more than 41,220 patients have been tested in Connecticut. Approximately 1,654 patients have been hospitalized.

The total statewide total number of COVID-19 associated fatalities is 554.

National Guard to set up additional COVID-19 surge capacity at UConn Health

The CT National Guard will be at UConn Health on Monday, April 12 at 8:00 a.m. to assist UConn Health in setting up 136 surge capacity hospital beds in the Connecticut Tower to prepare for a potential increase in COVID-19 patients.

The National Guard will also provide equipment for a potential additional 107 beds on the 7th floor of the University Tower should they be needed. Together this will provide a surge capacity of 243 beds in addition to the 82 bed surge capacity we have already identified in the University Tower.

April 11