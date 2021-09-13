CT COVID-19 Updates: Concert venues impose COVID rules

Sept. 13

Maine’s concert venues are reemerging from a pandemic hiatus, and many are setting strict rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19. One Longfellow Square and Aura in Portland are among the latest venues to adopt a vaccine requirement. In New Hampshire, the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery has launched the COVID-19 Expenses Relief Program to assist local businesses with pandemic-related business expenses from this year and last. And n Vermont, households receiving food stamp benefits will continue to get a higher amount in September and October. The higher benefit is part of the federal coronavirus relief bill.