CT COVID-19 Updates: Connecticut casinos sue insurer over COVID-19 losses

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to keep safe and healthy.

June 19

Connecticut casinos sue insurer over COVID-19 losses

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — The Native American tribe that owns Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun casino is suing its insurance carrier over what it says was the denial of claims for millions of dollars in losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Day in New London reports that the lawsuit filed Friday by the Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority is similar to one the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe, owner of the Foxwoods Resort Casino, brought against the same insurer in February. A message seeking comment was left with Factory Mutual.

