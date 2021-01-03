CT COVID-19 Updates: Connecticut girds for demand as vaccine eligibility expands

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to keep safe and healthy.

HARTFORD, Conn — March 1

Connecticut girds for demand as vaccine eligibility expands

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Health officials in Connecticut expect an avalanche of requests for appointments as the state on Monday opens up vaccines to everyone 55 and older as well as school teachers and other school staff. Acting Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford says that though the state has increased capacity to accommodate online and telephone requests, delays are likely. She asks people 55 and older to wait a few days to make an appointment. Connecticut has more than 500,000 people aged 55 and over and 160,000 educators and childcare workers. The state is getting about 130,000 vaccine doses per week from the federal government.

UConn Class of 2020 reports finding jobs despite pandemic

The University of Connecticut said data shows that the pandemic hasn’t slowed recent UConn grads in their pursuit of their post-collegiate plans, including job hunting.

The data shows 85 percent of members of the Class of 2020 are doing what they had planned, with most working full time and others attending graduate school or other pursuits.

While the positive outcome rate for the UConn Class of 2019 was higher than this year’s – 90 percent, vs. the current 85 percent – the difference is primarily because more students chose post-grad programs in 2020.

This year’s employment figure, 60 percent, is just 1 percentage point lower than last year’s pre-pandemic figure.

While at first glance it might seem that 15 percent are not employed or engaged in other activities, UConn career counselors say their conversations with those graduates provide significant context.