CT COVID-19 Updates: Connecticut issues guidelines for proms, graduation events

April 11

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — High school proms and graduation ceremonies can take place in Connecticut this spring but should observe precautions to avoid becoming super-spreader events. The Department of Public Health has released recommendations that include mask-wearing and social distancing even for those who have been vaccinated. Events also should be held outdoors with a scheduled rain date, rather than moving indoors. Schools holding indoor events should consider reducing capacity, health officials say. Also, delaying events until later in the school year or after the end of the school year will give more students the opportunity to be vaccinated.