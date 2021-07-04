CT COVID-19 Updates: Connecticut lawmakers to revisit Lamont's COVID authority

Connecticut lawmakers are expected to soon return to the state Capitol and decide whether to extend Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s public health emergency and his executive authority once again. They’re currently scheduled to expire July 20. While the date hasn't yet been set, a spokesperson for the House Democrats said Saturday that lawmakers have been told to keep the week of July 12 open. The state Capitol complex will be open to the public for the first time since March of 2020. The General Assembly, controlled by Democrats, agreed in May to extend Lamont's authority until July 20.