CT COVID-19 Updates: Connecticut reports first variant case; may be tied to NYC

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut has reported its first confirmed case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that may be linked to an anime convention in New York City last month. Gov. Ned Lamont announced Saturday night that the case involved a man in his 60s from the Hartford area who started showing mild symptoms Nov. 27. A family member of the man was in New York City between Nov. 17 and Nov. 22 to attend the Anime NYC 2021 convention. The family member developed symptoms on Nov. 21 that have since resolved. Both individuals were vaccinated, according to Lamont’s office. Health officials officials reported a Minnesota man tested positive for the variant after he returned home from the convention.