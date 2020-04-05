CT COVID-19 Updates: Country fairs cancel due to health concerns

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to separate facts from fear.

May 4

Bridgewater Fair canceled

Brooklyn Fair canceled

The Windham County Agricultural Society has canceled the Brooklyn Fair.

The organization announced the cancelation on their Facebook page.

Originally the fair was to be postponed while other events were canceled through August 31st. The organization cites the cancelation due to the ongoing executive orders by Governor Ned Lamont amid the COVID-19 outbreak. They say they will be adhering to current and future guidance issued by all state and local authorities to help stop the spread of the virus.

No decision has been made yet on events after August 31, 2020.

The next Brooklyn Fair will be held on August 26th - 29th in 2021.

May 3

Hospitalizations continue to drop for COVID-19 cases

For the eleventh straight day, COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped in Connecticut. There are now 1,448 people hospitalized in the state due to the virus.

Sadly, the total deaths in Connecticut rose by 59 people today, bringing the state total to 2,495 people.

Fairfield County has 514 people who have been hospitalized and 886 deaths, New Haven County has 505 people hospitalized and 580 deaths. Hartford County has 368 confirmed hospitalizations and 756 deaths.

Gov. Lamont joins regional governors to fight the pandemic, including buying PPEs

Regional governors organized Saturday afternoon during Governor Cuomo’s daily briefing. It was announced that the regional governors will work together to fight the pandemic, including buying PPEs. It was noted in the briefing that the states can work together to buy what regional hospitals and first responders need to function.