CT COVID-19 Updates: Court blocks order lifting CDC virus rules on cruise ships

HARTFORD, Conn. — July 18

Court blocks order lifting CDC virus rules on cruise ships

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked a judge’s ruling that sided with a Florida lawsuit challenging U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pandemic regulations for cruise ship operation. The one-paragraph decision by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was filed at 11:50 p.m. Saturday, just minutes before a Tampa judge’s previous ruling was to take effect. The judges’ issuance of a temporary stay keeps the CDC regulations regarding Florida-based cruise ships in place while the CDC appeals the Tampa judge's June decision. The Florida lawsuit claims the CDC’s multiple-step process to allow cruising from Florida is overly burdensome.

