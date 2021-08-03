CT COVID-19 Updates: COVID-19 positivity rate continues to remain low

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to keep safe and healthy.

March 8

COVID-19 positivity rate continues to remain low

Gov. Lamont's office released the latest COVID-19 metrics from over the weekend showing a continued downward trend.

Connecticut administered 78,634 tests and 2,066 came back positive. The positivity rate from over the weekend was 2.63%.

Hospitalizations are the lowest they have been in months with 388 patients. There were 21 reported deaths over the weekend. The state's death toll has now reached 7,725 people.