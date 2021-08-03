CT COVID-19 Updates: COVID-19 positivity rate continues to remain low

March 8
COVID-19 positivity rate continues to remain low
Gov. Lamont's office released the latest COVID-19 metrics from over the weekend showing a continued downward trend.
Connecticut administered 78,634 tests and 2,066 came back positive. The positivity rate from over the weekend was 2.63%.
Hospitalizations are the lowest they have been in months with 388 patients. There were 21 reported deaths over the weekend. The state's death toll has now reached 7,725 people.
Gov. Lamont praised the state's vaccine rollout plan for the low metrics. Connecticut has administered 1,162,682 doses with 75% of people 75 years or older have received a vaccine. Gov. Lamont added that the state expects to receive 137,000 new doses this week.