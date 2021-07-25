x
Coronavirus

CT COVID-19 Updates: CT Rail Hartford Line returns to full service

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to keep safe and healthy.
Credit: FOX61

HARTFORD, Conn. — CT Rail Hartford Line returns to full service

Full service is returning to the CTrail Hartford Line on Monday, July 26Seven round trips that were eliminated in March, 2020 will be returning to the schedule to allow for more travel options between New Haven, Hartford, and Springfield.

You can find the latest schedule information by visiting the Tickets, Fares & Schedules page.

