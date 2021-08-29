x
Coronavirus

CT COVID-19 Updates: Feds approve Connecticut plan for school relief money

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to keep safe and healthy.
Credit: FOX61

HARTFORD, Conn. — State of Connecticut Daily COVID Data report 

Kaiser Family Foundation COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Cases: Data from the States

Johns Hopkins University Weekly hospitalization Trends for Connecticut

August 28

Feds approve Connecticut plan for school relief money

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Federal education officials have approved Connecticut’s plan for using federal pandemic relief funds to reopen the state’s K-12 schools for in-person learning while addressing the effects of lost instructional time during the pandemic. The U.S. Department of Education has also released the remaining $369 million in federal pandemic relief funds to the state. With this latest batch, announced Friday, Connecticut will have received about $1.1 billion under the American Rescue Plan’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. While an historic amount for Connecticut, a review by The Associated Press of federal pandemic aid to schools shows Connecticut lags behind most states in median per pupil funding.

   

