CT COVID-19 Updates: Fenway Park back to full capacity

HARTFORD, Conn. —
May 30
Fenway Park back to full capacity; Red Sox beat Marlins 3-1
BOSTON (AP) — Playing their first game in a rejuvenated Fenway Park since the state dropped limits on crowds during the coronavirus pandemic, Nathan Eovaldi went 5 1/3 scoreless innings and the Boston Red Sox beat the Miami Marlins 3-1. Bobby Dalbec, Kevin Plawecki and Hunter Renfroe each had an RBI single for Boston, which won for the seventh time in nine games and posted its ninth straight home victory over the Marlins. There was a lot more buzz in the fabled park, with the crowd roaring after the national anthem and cheering loudly when Eovaldi fired a fastball past the swing of Magnerius Sierra, the game’s first batter.
