x
CT COVID-19 Updates: First part of child mental health initiative clears Senate

The latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in Connecticut.
April 24

First part of child mental health initiative clears Senate

Connecticut lawmakers have advanced the first of three wide-ranging bills that attempt to address what’s been described as a youth mental health crisis, which has been exacerbated in the state by the COVID-19 pandemic. The legislation that cleared the Senate on a 33-1 vote Friday would make mobile crisis centers available 24/7 statewide by the end of 2023 and study the effects of social media and mobile phone use on children. Lawmakers have until May 4 to vote on all three bills. The other two address in-school and early childhood mental health programs, the state’s psychiatric staffing challenges and the availability of treatment.

