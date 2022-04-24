CT COVID-19 Updates: First part of child mental health initiative clears Senate

Connecticut lawmakers have advanced the first of three wide-ranging bills that attempt to address what’s been described as a youth mental health crisis, which has been exacerbated in the state by the COVID-19 pandemic. The legislation that cleared the Senate on a 33-1 vote Friday would make mobile crisis centers available 24/7 statewide by the end of 2023 and study the effects of social media and mobile phone use on children. Lawmakers have until May 4 to vote on all three bills. The other two address in-school and early childhood mental health programs, the state’s psychiatric staffing challenges and the availability of treatment.