CT COVID-19 Updates: Gov. Lamont holds briefing

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to keep safe and healthy.

HARTFORD, Conn. — At 4:00 p.m., Governor Ned Lamont held a news briefing to provide updates on the State of Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts.

Connecticut administered 82,870 tests over the weekend and 2,976 came back positive. This yielding a positivity rate of about 3.59%.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 declined by 13 people since Friday, bringing the current number of patients to 389 patients. Deaths increased by nine new related deaths. Connecticut's death toll has reached 7,841 people.

There have been 1,587,762 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Gov. Lamont said there have been 36% of all adults 16-years-old or older who have received a least one dose of the vaccine.

The governor added Connecticut is on track to expand vaccines to all adults for April 5.

Gov. Lamont touched on increasing the state's vaccine outreach to underserved communities with mobile vaccine vans. More equity programs will be announced in the next coming days.

VA Connecticut Healthcare System COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Week of March 22

Wednesday, March 24 from 8am-5pm - Waterbury

Former St. Peter and Paul School, 116 Beecher Ave.

To schedule an appointment, call 203-932-5711 ext. 5627, 7784 or 7754.



March 23 and 25 at the West Haven Annex, 200 Edison Road/Pez Blvd. in Orange

Walk-ins from 11am-3pm.

To schedule an appointment, call 203-932-5711 ext. 5627, 7784 or 7754.

Note: Vaccine has been given at this location since February. These are clinic times for this week.



March 26 at the Danbury War Memorial, 1 Memorial Drive in Danbury

8am-3:30pm (by appointment)

To schedule call 203-932-5711 ext. 5627, 7784 or 7754.

Key Information for Attendees: