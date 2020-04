CT COVID-19 updates: Governor announces latest numbers, 525 new cases, 60 more deaths

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to separate facts from fear.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor announces latest numbers, 525 new cases, 60 more deaths



National Guard to set up additional COVID-19 surge capacity at UConn Health



Governor Lamont on Saturday: Nearly 1,000 new positive COVID-19 cases, just under 500 deaths in CT

Gov. Lamont said Friday in an update that there will be executive orders issued for renter's insurance and to extend the closing of non-essential businesses to May 20th

Map released by the state to track numbers town by town.

April 12

Governor announces latest numbers, 525 new cases, 60 more deaths

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Sunday that an additional 525 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Connecticut, bringing the statewide total to 12,035. To date, more than 41,220 patients have been tested in Connecticut. Approximately 1,654 patients have been hospitalized.

The total statewide total number of COVID-19 associated fatalities is 554.

National Guard to set up additional COVID-19 surge capacity at UConn Health

The CT National Guard will be at UConn Health on Monday, April 12 at 8:00 a.m. to assist UConn Health in setting up 136 surge capacity hospital beds in the Connecticut Tower to prepare for a potential increase in COVID-19 patients.

The National Guard will also provide equipment for a potential additional 107 beds on the 7th floor of the University Tower should they be needed. Together this will provide a surge capacity of 243 beds in addition to the 82 bed surge capacity we have already identified in the University Tower.

April 11