CT COVID-19 Updates: Lamont order will give nursing homes temporary staffing help

HARTFORD, Conn. — State of Connecticut Daily COVID Data report
Sept. 5
Lamont order will give nursing homes temporary staffing help
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut nursing homes will once again be allowed to hire temporary nursing aides as they deal with staffing shortages during the pandemic. Gov. Ned Lamont on Friday signed an executive order that revives the state’s nurses aides program that was used earlier during the pandemic. Under the program, the temporary workers will be allowed to provide nursing-related services, but nothing that requires a license. The governor also extended his deadline for nursing home workers to receive their first vaccination shot from Sept. 7 to Sept. 27.
