CT COVID-19 Updates: Lamont says 'fully vaccinated' means getting COVID booster

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to keep safe and healthy.
Nov. 21

Lamont says 'fully vaccinated' means getting COVID booster

VERNON, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Ned Lamont has urged Connecticut residents to get a COVID-19 booster shot. He says anyone who received a shot more than six months ago should not consider themselves fully vaccinated. Lamont spoke Thursday along with the state’s health commissioner and other health officials in Vernon. The governor said he won't wait for official word from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before telling all adults to get a booster vaccine and urging providers to make them available. He noted his guidance comes as Connecticut and surrounding states are seeing a rise in infection rates.

State of Connecticut Daily COVID Data report 

Kaiser Family Foundation COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Cases: Data from the States

Johns Hopkins University Weekly hospitalization Trends for Connecticut

