CT COVID-19 Updates: Lamont says 'fully vaccinated' means getting COVID booster

Nov. 21
Lamont says 'fully vaccinated' means getting COVID booster
VERNON, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Ned Lamont has urged Connecticut residents to get a COVID-19 booster shot. He says anyone who received a shot more than six months ago should not consider themselves fully vaccinated. Lamont spoke Thursday along with the state’s health commissioner and other health officials in Vernon. The governor said he won't wait for official word from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before telling all adults to get a booster vaccine and urging providers to make them available. He noted his guidance comes as Connecticut and surrounding states are seeing a rise in infection rates.
