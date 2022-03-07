CT COVID-19 Updates: Positivity rate at 2.81%, hospitalizations drop to 145

The latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in Connecticut.

CONNECTICUT, USA — March 7

Latest COVID-19 statistics in CT

Gov. Ned Lamont revealed Monday that the state's positivity rate was at 2.81% since Friday. This represents 2,709 cases were confirmed out of 96,236 tests conducted since Friday.

Hospitalizations dropped by 22 since Friday to 145 patients. Of those, 44.1% or 64, are not fully vaccinated against COVD-19.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut (since Friday):



➡️96,236 tests were administered and 2,709 came back positive (2.81% rate)

➡️145 patients are currently hospitalized (decrease of 22)



Read today's full report: https://t.co/ZFYhatgRxk pic.twitter.com/V9DKZ8btfJ — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 7, 2022

For the most up-to-date information from the State of Connecticut on COVID-19, residents are encouraged to visit ct.gov/coronavirus. Residents can also subscribe to text message alerts from the state by texting the keyword COVIDCT to 888-777.

