Coronavirus

CT COVID-19 Updates: Positivity rate at 2.81%, hospitalizations drop to 145

The latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in Connecticut.
March 7

Latest COVID-19 statistics in CT

Gov. Ned Lamont revealed Monday that the state's positivity rate was at 2.81% since Friday. This represents 2,709 cases were confirmed out of 96,236 tests conducted since Friday.

Hospitalizations dropped by 22 since Friday to 145 patients. Of those, 44.1% or 64, are not fully vaccinated against COVD-19.

For the most up-to-date information from the State of Connecticut on COVID-19, residents are encouraged to visit ct.gov/coronavirus. Residents can also subscribe to text message alerts from the state by texting the keyword COVIDCT to 888-777.

State of Connecticut Daily COVID Data report 

Kaiser Family Foundation COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Cases: Data from the States

Johns Hopkins University Weekly hospitalization Trends for Connecticut

