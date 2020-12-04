x
CT COVID-19 updates: More than 11,500 total positive COVID-19 cases in Connecticut

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to separate facts from fear.
HARTFORD, Conn. —

  • Governor Lamont on Saturday: Nearly 1,000 new positive COVID-19 cases, just under 500 deaths in CT
  • Gov. Lamont said Friday in an update that there will be executive orders issued for renter's insurance and to extend the closing of non-essential businesses to May 20th
  • Map released by the state to track numbers town by town.

April 11

Nearly 1,000 new positive COVID-19 cases, just under 500 deaths in CT

Governor Lamont took to Twitter Saturday afternoon to announce Connecticut's update on coronavirus. According to Lamont, there are 972 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's total to 11,510 with 1,593 patients have been hospitalized to date and 494 fatalities have been reported. More than 39,831 patients have been tested, Lamont said.