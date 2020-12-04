CT COVID-19 updates: More than 11,500 total positive COVID-19 cases in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. —
- Gov. Lamont said Friday in an update that there will be executive orders issued for renter's insurance and to extend the closing of non-essential businesses to May 20th
- Map released by the state to track numbers town by town.
April 11
Governor Lamont took to Twitter Saturday afternoon to announce Connecticut's update on coronavirus. According to Lamont, there are 972 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's total to 11,510 with 1,593 patients have been hospitalized to date and 494 fatalities have been reported. More than 39,831 patients have been tested, Lamont said.