CT COVID-19 updates: National Guard to set up additional COVID-19 surge capacity at UConn Health

Governor Lamont on Saturday: Nearly 1,000 new positive COVID-19 cases, just under 500 deaths in CT

Gov. Lamont said Friday in an update that there will be executive orders issued for renter's insurance and to extend the closing of non-essential businesses to May 20th

Map released by the state to track numbers town by town.

April 12

National Guard to set up additional COVID-19 surge capacity at UConn Health

The CT National Guard will be at UConn Health on Monday, April 12 at 8:00 a.m. to assist UConn Health in setting up 136 surge capacity hospital beds in the Connecticut Tower to prepare for a potential increase in COVID-19 patients.

The National Guard will also provide equipment for a potential additional 107 beds on the 7th floor of the University Tower should they be needed. Together this will provide a surge capacity of 243 beds in addition to the 82 bed surge capacity we have already identified in the University Tower.

April 11