CT COVID-19 Updates: Outbreak at Vermont day camp, masks return to NH campuses

The Vermont Department of Health is investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 at a Waterbury Parks and Recreation day camp. Officials say 13 campers, most of whom are under the age of 12 and therefore unvaccinated, have tested positive. None have become severely ill. Elsewhere in New England, both Dartmouth College and the University of New Hampshire are implementing new mask requirements as COVID-19 cases rise. And cyclists from 47 states and 11 countries are hoping to raise $52 million to fund cancer research and patient care as the annual Pan-Mass Challenge returns after a year off due to the pandemic.