CT COVID-19 Updates: 7 day positivity rate at 13.05%

HARTFORD, Conn. — Latest CT COVID statistics
Gov. Ned Lamont announced the state's COVD-19 statistics over the past seven days.
Over the past seven days, 11,044 PCR/NAAT tests came back positive out of 84,626 administered.
This yields a positivity rate of 13.05%.
Over the last week, there have been 55 additional hospitalizations.
Of the 331 patients currently hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19,
