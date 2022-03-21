CT COVID-19 Updates: Positivity rate at 2.49%; Less than 100 total hospitalizations

The latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in Connecticut.

HARTFORD, Conn. — March 21

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the latest COVID-19 statistics for Connecticut on Monday.

Since Friday, 603 tests have been confirmed positive out of 24,226 tests administered. This yields a positivity rate of 2.49%.

There have been five more COVID-related hospitalizations out of a total of 97.

Out of all of the COVID-related hospitalizations, 43 (44.3%) are not fully vaccinated

