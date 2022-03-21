x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

CT COVID-19 Updates: Positivity rate at 2.49%; Less than 100 total hospitalizations

The latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in Connecticut.
Credit: FOX61

HARTFORD, Conn. —

March 21

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the latest COVID-19 statistics for Connecticut on Monday.

Since Friday, 603 tests have been confirmed positive out of 24,226 tests administered. This yields a positivity rate of 2.49%.

There have been five more COVID-related hospitalizations out of a total of 97.

Out of all of the COVID-related hospitalizations, 43 (44.3%) are not fully vaccinated 

---

For the most up-to-date information from the State of Connecticut on COVID-19, residents are encouraged to visit ct.gov/coronavirus. Residents can also subscribe to text message alerts from the state by texting the keyword COVIDCT to 888-777.

---

State of Connecticut Daily COVID Data report 

Kaiser Family Foundation COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Cases: Data from the States

Johns Hopkins University Weekly hospitalization Trends for Connecticut

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

RELATED: For kids with COVID-19, everyday life can be a struggle

RELATED: Barack Obama tests positive for COVID: 'Get vaccinated if you haven't already'

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

In Other News

Connecticut marks 2 years since pandemic began