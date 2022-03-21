CT COVID-19 Updates: Positivity rate at 2.49%; Less than 100 total hospitalizations

HARTFORD, Conn. —
March 21
Gov. Ned Lamont announced the latest COVID-19 statistics for Connecticut on Monday.
Since Friday, 603 tests have been confirmed positive out of 24,226 tests administered. This yields a positivity rate of 2.49%.
There have been five more COVID-related hospitalizations out of a total of 97.
Out of all of the COVID-related hospitalizations, 43 (44.3%) are not fully vaccinated
---
For the most up-to-date information from the State of Connecticut on COVID-19, residents are encouraged to visit ct.gov/coronavirus. Residents can also subscribe to text message alerts from the state by texting the keyword COVIDCT to 888-777.
---
---
