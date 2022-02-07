CT COVID-19 Updates: Positivity rate drops to 4.77%; hospitalizations continue steady decline

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to keep safe and healthy.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Feb. 7

Latest CT COVID statistics

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the latest COVID-19 statistics for Connecticut on Monday.

Since Friday, 2,138 tests have been confirmed positive out of 44,789 tests administered. This yields a positivity rate of 4.77%.

There have been 154 fewer COVID-related hospitalizations out of a total of 631.

Out of all of the COVID-related hospitalizations, 323 (51.2%) are not fully vaccinated.

