CT COVID-19 Updates: Positivity rate drops to 4.77%; hospitalizations continue steady decline

HARTFORD, Conn. —
Feb. 7
Latest CT COVID statistics
Gov. Ned Lamont announced the latest COVID-19 statistics for Connecticut on Monday.
Since Friday, 2,138 tests have been confirmed positive out of 44,789 tests administered. This yields a positivity rate of 4.77%.
There have been 154 fewer COVID-related hospitalizations out of a total of 631.
Out of all of the COVID-related hospitalizations, 323 (51.2%) are not fully vaccinated.
---
