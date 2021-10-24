CT COVID-19 Updates: Prison workers top list of those not complying with mandate

Oct. 24

The Connecticut governor's office says employees in the prison system make up almost a third of state workers who have failed to comply with its vaccine mandate. Friday's report noted that about 5% of Connecticut's roughly 30,000 state workers have not been vaccinated or submitted to weekly COVID-19 testing as required. Those include about 480 at the 5,400-employee state Department of Correction. The state has so far fired 22 workers and placed an additional 29 on unpaid leave. Officials say they are in the process of suspending or terminating 70 additional workers but are working with the rest to come into compliance.