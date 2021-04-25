CT COVID-19 Updates: Report: State warned CVS was vaccinating out-of-staters

April 25

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — More New York residents than Connecticut residents had been vaccinated at a CVS by the time state officials visited the location in February. An investigation by the New Haven Register finds state health officials were warned days earlier that New York residents were lining up at the CVS in Waterford. Many took advantage of a computer glitch to get appointments, and some who received the vaccine weren't eligible under state guidelines at the time. A CVS spokesperson tells the newspaper the company has since changed its website to make sure vaccine recipients meet eligibility requirements.