CT COVID-19 Updates: Positivity rate at 2.14% since Friday, hospitalizations down by 23

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to keep safe and healthy.
Credit: FOX61

HARTFORD, Conn. —

Sept. 20

Latest COVID-19 statistics

Gov. Ned Lamont reported Monday that Connecticut has administered more than 67,000 COVID-19 tests since Friday. Of those, 1,146 tests came back positive, yielding a positivity rate of 2.14%.

The state also reported that 23 people have been released from the hospital since Friday, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 309. Of those, 229 - or 74.1% - are not fully vaccinated.

Data on COVID-19 associated deaths are updated once a week on Thursday. The most recently reported total number of deaths is 8,447.

State of Connecticut Daily COVID Data report 

Kaiser Family Foundation COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Cases: Data from the States

Johns Hopkins University Weekly hospitalization Trends for Connecticut

