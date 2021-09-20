CT COVID-19 Updates: Positivity rate at 2.14% since Friday, hospitalizations down by 23

HARTFORD, Conn. —
Sept. 20
Latest COVID-19 statistics
Gov. Ned Lamont reported Monday that Connecticut has administered more than 67,000 COVID-19 tests since Friday. Of those, 1,146 tests came back positive, yielding a positivity rate of 2.14%.
The state also reported that 23 people have been released from the hospital since Friday, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 309. Of those, 229 - or 74.1% - are not fully vaccinated.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths are updated once a week on Thursday. The most recently reported total number of deaths is 8,447.
