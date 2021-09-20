CT COVID-19 Updates: Positivity rate at 2.14% since Friday, hospitalizations down by 23

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to keep safe and healthy.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Sept. 20

Latest COVID-19 statistics

Gov. Ned Lamont reported Monday that Connecticut has administered more than 67,000 COVID-19 tests since Friday. Of those, 1,146 tests came back positive, yielding a positivity rate of 2.14%.

The state also reported that 23 people have been released from the hospital since Friday, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 309. Of those, 229 - or 74.1% - are not fully vaccinated.

Data on COVID-19 associated deaths are updated once a week on Thursday. The most recently reported total number of deaths is 8,447.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut (since Friday):



➡️67,484 tests were administered and 1,446 came back positive (2.14% rate)

➡️309 patients are currently hospitalized (decrease of 23)



Read today's full report: https://t.co/ZFYhatgRxk pic.twitter.com/pmfyioPGWA — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) September 20, 2021

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.