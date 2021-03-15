CT COVID-19 Updates: Southington schools closed Monday after teachers receive vaccine

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to keep safe and healthy.

HARTFORD, Conn — March 15

Gov. Lamont visits Bridgeport vaccination clinic

Governor Ned Lamont, joined by healthcare professionals, will visit Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bridgeport Monday.

At the site, Yale New Haven Health is operating a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for members of the church’s congregation.

The governor said that pop-up clinics like this are critical in the state’s efforts to address equity.

No school in Southington

In a note home to the community, Superintendent Tim Connellan announced Southington Public Schools will close on an emergency basis Monday.

Connellan said some district teachers received the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a Hartford Healthcare vaccination clinic on Sunday.

The closure is just in case many experience side effects.

Officials say schools in Southington will make the day up in June.

Waterbury Schools move to full-day instruction

Students and teachers in the Brass City are set to return to classroom for full-day instruction on Monday.

The full-day schedule will be followed by both in-person and remote students and the superintendent says their hope is to operate on a full day schedule for the rest of the year.

How it'll work:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday - Full day schedule

Wednesday remains half-day with students learning remotely in the afternoon.

The school district also says that the food service department will continue to distribute meals to remote learning students.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.