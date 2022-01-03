CT COVID-19 Updates: Trinity Health Of New England’s updates visitor policy

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to keep safe and healthy.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Trinity Health Of New England updates visitors policy

Trinity Health Of New England announced Sunday that it will update their visitors policy due to the upswing of COVID-19 cases.

The updated visitor policy takes effect on Monday, January 3, and will remain in effect until further notice. The policy is as follows:

1 fully vaccinated adult visitor per patient, per day on inpatient units. (Compassionate care exceptions may be granted) For minors and neonates, two fully vaccinated parents can visit per patient.

1 fully vaccinated adult visitor for patients in the Emergency Department. Visitors in the waiting room may be limited further or not allowed during times of high capacity.

1 fully vaccinated adult visitor for patients undergoing surgical procedures. Visitors are allowed during registration/intake and discharge/pickup only .

No visitors are allowed for patients testing positive for COVID-19 or persons under investigation (PUI) patients except as outlined in compassionate care circumstances.

Do not visit if you have any symptoms of a cold, the flu, or COVID-19.

All visitors will need to show proof of their vaccination status upon entry. Proof of vaccination should be a paper or digital record issued by an official source and should include the visitor's name and date of birth, as well as the vaccine product and date(s) of administration for all doses received.

Trinity's facilities are Saint Francis Hospital and Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford; Saint Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury; Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford Springs; and Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, MA.

