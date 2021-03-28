CT COVID-19 Updates: Vaccine outreach efforts to target 10 Connecticut cities

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Workers will go door to door in 10 Connecticut cities starting this spring to urge residents to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Gov. Ned Lamont's administration announced the plans Friday. The governor's office says teams will focus on reaching people in high-needs areas. The state also is expanding its call center services to help residents secure appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine. About $5.3 million is budgeted for the call center. The door-to-door outreach will cost up to $2.9 million.