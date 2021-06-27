x
CT COVID-19 Updates: 'Vax Bus' rolls out across Massachusetts to provide vaccines

HARTFORD, Conn. —

June 27

Massachusetts is rolling out vaccination clinics on wheels aimed at protecting more people against against the coronavirus. Two buses, dubbed the Vax Bus, will be traveling across the state beginning Saturday through July 15 to administer vaccines in nearly two dozen communities. In New Hampshire,  residents are divided on whether a business requiring customers to wear a mask will impact their likelihood of shopping, according to a new poll. And in Vermont, officials at the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles are still trying to determine how services will be offered to the public in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

