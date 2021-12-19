CT COVID-19 Updates: Company backed by Conn. first lady to exit COVID testing

x
Company backed by Conn. first lady to exit COVID testing

HARTFORD, Conn. — Company backed by Conn. first lady to exit COVID testing

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A health care company whose investors include a venture capital firm run by Connecticut’s first lady will exit the COVID-19 testing business after questions were raised about contracts it received to run state testing sites. The CT Mirror reported Friday that Sema4, the company backed by Annie Lamont’s venture capital firm, has told public health officials and investors that it will leave COVID testing in mid-January and return to its core business, genomic testing.  Gov. Lamont has said that his office had nothing to do with signing the contract, which was negotiated by the Office of the State Comptroller. The state’s ethics office has found no conflict of interest with the contract.

