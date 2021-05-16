CT COVID-19 Updates: Yale to require coronavirus vaccinations for faculty, staff

Yale University is requiring its faculty and staff to get coronavirus vaccinations before the fall term, extending a requirement already imposed for students. The private university announced the new requirement Friday. It said faculty members, staffers and academic trainees must be fully inoculated by Aug. 1, though there are provisions for exemptions for reasons based on medical conditions or religious or “strongly held” personal beliefs. Over 350 colleges and universities around the country are requiring vaccinations for students, at least those living on-campus, but requirements for employees are somewhat more rare. That's according to information compiled by The Chronicle of Higher Education.