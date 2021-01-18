CT COVID-19 Updates: UConn Men's Basketball game Vs. Xavier postponed

Updates from the fight against COVID-19 here in Connecticut
UConn Men's Basketball game Vs. Xavier postponed
STORRS, Conn. – The Xavier-at-UConn men's basketball game, scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 20 at Gampel Pavilion, has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Xavier program.
As this time, no makeup date has been announced.
The game is the eighth on UConn's schedule that has been postponed or canceled due to COVID-related issues.
Vaccine mix-up leads some teachers to sign up early
Hundreds of Connecticut schoolteachers were able to sign up for coronavirus vaccine appointments before they were actually eligible, due to confusion over the rollout rules. State Health Department spokesperson Maura Fitzgerald tells The Hartford Courant in a story published Monday that the issue arose after some school districts mistakenly put their entire staff rosters into a registration system when the state actually had asked only for lists of school nurses. The nurses were eligible for vaccination as health care providers. Teachers in those districts got automated emails confirming their registrations. That enabled them to make appointments to get the shots, and an unknown number did so.