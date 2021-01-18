CT COVID-19 Updates: UConn Men's Basketball game Vs. Xavier postponed

Jan. 18

Hundreds of Connecticut schoolteachers were able to sign up for coronavirus vaccine appointments before they were actually eligible, due to confusion over the rollout rules. State Health Department spokesperson Maura Fitzgerald tells The Hartford Courant in a story published Monday that the issue arose after some school districts mistakenly put their entire staff rosters into a registration system when the state actually had asked only for lists of school nurses. The nurses were eligible for vaccination as health care providers. Teachers in those districts got automated emails confirming their registrations. That enabled them to make appointments to get the shots, and an unknown number did so.