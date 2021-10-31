x
Coronavirus

CT COVID-19 Updates: Bridgeport, Connecticut's largest city, to keep mask mandate

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to keep safe and healthy.
Credit: FOX61

HARTFORD, Conn. —

Oct. 31

Bridgeport, Connecticut's largest city, to keep mask mandate

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s largest city, Bridgeport, plans to keep its indoor mask mandate, even though the number of COVID-19 cases has been dropping and some nearby municipalities have decided to lift their masking requirements. City officials cite sluggish vaccination rates for the decision to requiring face coverings for the foreseeable future. Rowena White, Mayor Joe Ganim’s communications director, told the Connecticut Post that city officials hopes to see an increase in vaccinations. Data released Thursday show 61.4% of the eligible residents of Bridgeport have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while the percentage in most neighboring communities is more than 70%.

---

---

State of Connecticut Daily COVID Data report 

Kaiser Family Foundation COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Cases: Data from the States

Johns Hopkins University Weekly hospitalization Trends for Connecticut

---

