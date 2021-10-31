CT COVID-19 Updates: Bridgeport, Connecticut's largest city, to keep mask mandate

HARTFORD, Conn. —
Oct. 31
Bridgeport, Connecticut's largest city, to keep mask mandate
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s largest city, Bridgeport, plans to keep its indoor mask mandate, even though the number of COVID-19 cases has been dropping and some nearby municipalities have decided to lift their masking requirements. City officials cite sluggish vaccination rates for the decision to requiring face coverings for the foreseeable future. Rowena White, Mayor Joe Ganim’s communications director, told the Connecticut Post that city officials hopes to see an increase in vaccinations. Data released Thursday show 61.4% of the eligible residents of Bridgeport have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while the percentage in most neighboring communities is more than 70%.
---
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.