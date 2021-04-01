CT COVID-19 Updates: Lamont gives updates on state's response to the pandemic

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to keep safe and healthy.

Updates from the fight against COVID-19 here in Connecticut

Jan. 4

Lamont holds briefing

Today at 4:00 p.m., Governor Ned Lamont will hold a news briefing to provide updates on the State of Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts.

Deputy fire chief, former State Trooper mourned following battle with COVID-19

The East Brooklyn Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

They tweeted Sunday that Deputy Fire Chief Patrick Dragon had passed away.

The Rhode Island State Police also tweeted, extending their sympathies. Dragon had worked as a Dispatcher at the Foster Police Department in Rhode Island. He was also a retired Connecticut State Trooper.

Hartford Healthcare workers receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine