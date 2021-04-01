CT COVID-19 Updates: Lamont gives updates on state's response to the pandemic

Updates from the fight against COVID-19 here in Connecticut
Jan. 4
Lamont holds briefing
Today at 4:00 p.m., Governor Ned Lamont will hold a news briefing to provide updates on the State of Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts.
Deputy fire chief, former State Trooper mourned following battle with COVID-19
The East Brooklyn Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.
They tweeted Sunday that Deputy Fire Chief Patrick Dragon had passed away.
The Rhode Island State Police also tweeted, extending their sympathies. Dragon had worked as a Dispatcher at the Foster Police Department in Rhode Island. He was also a retired Connecticut State Trooper.
Hartford Healthcare workers receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Three weeks have passed since history was made in Connecticut, when the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived at Hartford Healthcare. On Monday, Those healthcare workers returning for their second dose of the vaccine, completing their immunity process.