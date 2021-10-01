CT COVID-19 Updates: Connecticut finishes 1st round of nursing home vaccinations

Jan. 10

The first round of COVID-19 vaccination clinics held at Connecticut’s 210 nursing homes was completed on Friday. It marks a milestone that comes as skilled nursing facilities continue to battle a second wave of infections. LiveWell, a long-term care facility in Plantsville, was the last facility to hold its first clinic. The state hopes to have the second round of vaccinations at all nursing homes completed by the end of January. Gov. Ned Lamont said the vaccinations at nursing homes are especially important considering the state's overall infection rate is spiking. Also Friday, the 15th inmate died from COVID-related complications.