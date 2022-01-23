CT COVID-19 Updates: Lamont: Vax mandate for state employees, teachers can expire

x
Jan. 23

Lamont: Vax mandate for state employees, teachers can expire

Gov. Ned Lamont won’t push for lawmakers to renew executive orders requiring certain state employees and teachers either get vaccinated or tested for COVID-19. He said that's due to both the large number of people who’ve gotten the COVID-19 shots and the “significant administrative burden” placed on state agencies and schools to regularly test unvaccinated staff. Lamont said Thursday he still wants mandatory vaccinations for long-term care workers and employees at state-run hospitals. Lamont has provided legislative leaders with 11 executive orders he hopes they will extend. 

