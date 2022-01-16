x
CT COVID-19 Updates: Conn. still seeking new lab for many state virus test sites

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to keep safe and healthy.
Jan. 16 

Conn. still seeking new lab for many state virus test sites

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Officials are working to replace the lab company that handles most of Connecticut’s state-run coronavirus testing. But the Department of Public Health told the Connecticut Post on Friday that it doesn't anticipate any sites shutting down when the company pulls out at the end of the month. Meanwhile, Gov. Ned Lamont said Saturday the state has distributed 3.1 million at-home test kits in the last two weeks. The company that handles 16 of the roughly two dozen state-run test sites plans to stop coronavirus testing at the end of the month. The DPH says officials are talking with other labs and there are “no planned interruptions” due to the change. 

State of Connecticut Daily COVID Data report 

Kaiser Family Foundation COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Cases: Data from the States

Johns Hopkins University Weekly hospitalization Trends for Connecticut

---

