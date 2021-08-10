CT COVID-19 Updates: Positivity rate at 1.98%, no change in hospitalizations over the weekend

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to keep safe and healthy.

HARTFORD, Conn. — October 12

Gov. Ned Lamont reported that as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Connecticut administered 74,213 COVID-19 tests since last Friday.

1,473 tests came back positive, yielding a positivity rate of 1.98% today.

Hospitalizations did not change over the weekend, according to Lamont. The state's total number of patients remains at 234.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut (since Friday):



➡️74,213 tests were administered and 1,473 came back positive (1.98% rate)

➡️234 patients are currently hospitalized (no change)



Read today's full report: https://t.co/ZFYhatgRxk pic.twitter.com/5MoK3RO1xv — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) October 12, 2021

---

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.