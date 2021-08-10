x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

CT COVID-19 Updates: Positivity rate at 1.98%, no change in hospitalizations over the weekend

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to keep safe and healthy.

HARTFORD, Conn. —

October 12

Gov. Ned Lamont reported that as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Connecticut administered 74,213 COVID-19 tests since last Friday.

1,473 tests came back positive, yielding a positivity rate of 1.98% today.

Hospitalizations did not change over the weekend, according to Lamont. The state's total number of patients remains at 234.

RELATED: Updated timeline: When to expect booster shots for Moderna, J&J vaccines

RELATED: Is it safe to trick-or-treat this year? Here's what Dr. Fauci says

---

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines
---

State of Connecticut Daily COVID Data report 

Kaiser Family Foundation COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Cases: Data from the States

Johns Hopkins University Weekly hospitalization Trends for Connecticut

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM