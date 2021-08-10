CT COVID-19 Updates: Positivity rate at 1.98%, no change in hospitalizations over the weekend

HARTFORD, Conn. —
October 12
Gov. Ned Lamont reported that as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Connecticut administered 74,213 COVID-19 tests since last Friday.
1,473 tests came back positive, yielding a positivity rate of 1.98% today.
Hospitalizations did not change over the weekend, according to Lamont. The state's total number of patients remains at 234.
