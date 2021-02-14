CT COVID-19 Updates: Health officials step up vaccination efforts amid obstacles

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Some political officials and community activists in Connecticut say they're worried not enough is being done to improve low COVID-19 vaccination rates in some cities and towns that are home to large Black and Hispanic populations. State and local officials have announced a series of actions to reach underserved communities over the past week, after new state data showed vaccination rates in cities like Bridgeport were much lower than those in wealthier suburbs. In Bridgeport, city resident Ramon Soto said he didn't know a vaccination site was operating near his home until a friend called him recently. He was able to get a shot Wednesday.