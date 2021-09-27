x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

CT COVID-19 Updates: Positivity rate at 2.23%, hospitalizations decrease since Friday

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to keep safe and healthy.
Credit: FOX61

HARTFORD, Conn —

September 27

Latest COVID-19 statistics

Gov. Ned Lamont reported that Connecticut administered 64,771 COVID-19 tests over the weekend.

1,444 tests returned positive, yielding a positivity rate of 2.23% on Monday.

Since the state's last report, 18 patients have been released. The total number of hospitalizations is currently 264. Of those, 200 or 75.8% are not fully vaccinated.

---

CT House votes to extend Lamont's emergency powers through Feb. 2022, goes to Senate

By an 80-60 vote, the state House voted to approve an extension to Gov. Ned Lamont's emergency powers. Lawmakers gathered in a special session Monday to debate and vote on the pandemic-related powers.

RELATED: CT House votes to extend Lamont's emergency powers through Feb. 2022, goes to Senate

The Senate will take up the measure on Tuesday. It’s expected to pass along a party-line vote with Democrats having the majority in both chambers.

Credit: CT-N
Lamont emergency powers vote - CT House

---

RELATED: CDC approves COVID-19 boosters: Where to get them

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines
---

State of Connecticut Daily COVID Data report 

Kaiser Family Foundation COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Cases: Data from the States

Johns Hopkins University Weekly hospitalization Trends for Connecticut

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM