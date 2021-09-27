CT COVID-19 Updates: Positivity rate at 2.23%, hospitalizations decrease since Friday

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to keep safe and healthy.

HARTFORD, Conn — September 27

Latest COVID-19 statistics

Gov. Ned Lamont reported that Connecticut administered 64,771 COVID-19 tests over the weekend.

1,444 tests returned positive, yielding a positivity rate of 2.23% on Monday.

Since the state's last report, 18 patients have been released. The total number of hospitalizations is currently 264. Of those, 200 or 75.8% are not fully vaccinated.

CT House votes to extend Lamont's emergency powers through Feb. 2022, goes to Senate

By an 80-60 vote, the state House voted to approve an extension to Gov. Ned Lamont's emergency powers. Lawmakers gathered in a special session Monday to debate and vote on the pandemic-related powers.

The Senate will take up the measure on Tuesday. It’s expected to pass along a party-line vote with Democrats having the majority in both chambers.

