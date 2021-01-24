CT COVID-19 Updates: Connecticut inmate is fifth to die this month of COVID-19

Jan. 24

Connecticut prison officials say a state inmate has died from complications from the coronavirus — the fifth prisoner to die from COVID-19 this month. The Department of Correction says the inmate died Friday afternoon at a hospital where he was transferred about three weeks ago. His name was not released because of medical privacy laws. The 57-year-old man was serving a 40-year sentence for arson and murder relating to crimes in the 1990s. Prison officials said he had underlying conditions that led to his death. The man was the 18th state prison inmate to die from COVID-19 since the pandemic began last year.