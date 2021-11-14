CT COVID-19 Updates: 8 dead from COVID, 89 infected at Connecticut nursing home

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to keep safe and healthy.

HARTFORD, Conn — Nov.14

8 dead from COVID, 89 infected at Connecticut nursing home

CANAAN, Conn. (AP) — Eight residents of a nursing home in Connecticut have died during a coronavirus outbreak, while 89 residents and employees have tested positive for the disease. That's according to officials at the Geer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Canaan. The outbreak began Sept. 30. Nursing home officials said Friday that the eight residents who died had serious health problems. Those who tested positive included 67 residents and 22 staff members. The Republican-American reports the outbreak did not spread to a nearby assisted living center. The nursing home, which houses 82 residents, is continuing biweekly testing and has suspended most in-person visitation.

High schoolers to decide how to spend $1.5M in COVID funding

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Thousands of Connecticut high school students from across the state will decide how more than $1.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds for schools will be spent. Forty-three school districts encompassing 77 high schools will collect student proposals for how best to spend $20,000 in their respective schools. Students can begin submitting applications later this month. A vote will be held in each school on March 11, when students will choose one idea they prefer most for their particular school. State officials have called the contest “a first-in-the-nation statewide student civic engagement initiative.”

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.