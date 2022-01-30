CT COVID-19 Updates: State distributed nearly a million self tests last week

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to keep safe and healthy.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Jan. 30

State distributed nearly a million self tests last week

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Sunday that the state distributed another 900,000 COVID-19 self-tests to partner organizations last week, bringing the total amount it has delivered so far during January to 4.5 million.

“We are continuing to work with many public and private organizations to help distribute these self-tests to the residents of our state,” Lamont said. “If anyone has been unable to get their hands on a self-test, I strongly encourage them to place an order through President Biden’s distribution program by visiting covidtests.gov or calling 800-232-0233 and they will be mailed to your house for free.”

The state has been working to procure the self-tests from vendors and distribute them in bulk to partner organizations. The organizations then go on to provide them to their clients and members of their respective communities.

The governor said his administration has thousands more self-tests on order that are in the process of being delivered to the state and will be distributed to partner organizations as soon as they arrive.

