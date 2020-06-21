CT COVID-19 updates: Hospitalizations drop to 149 on week of Phase 2 launch

HARTFORD, Conn — For the latest coronavirus news, click here. Refresh often for new information as it becomes available. Scroll down for updates for the week of June 21.
Governor Lamont releases latest CT COVID-19 numbers Sunday
Gov. Ned Lamont provided the following updates as of 12 p.m.:
According to the latest updates, hospitalizations in Connecticut continue to decline as the state's Phase 2 reopening was launched last week. There are currently 149 people being treated.
A total number of 45,755 people are confirmed to have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 4,260 virus-related deaths have been reported in the state, up nine since Saturday.
Fairfield and New Haven counties lead Connecticut with the highest number of cases. The most COVID related deaths have been reported out of Fairfield County, followed closely by Hartford County.