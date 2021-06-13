CT COVID-19 Updates:

As the number of COVID-19 cases have fallen and restrictions have been dropped in New Hampshire, drug overdoses are on the rise in some cities. American Medical Response says suspected overdoses in Manchester and Nashua rose by 26% in May. WMUR-TV reports that the 72 suspected overdoses was the most in a single month since June 2019. AMR Regional Director Chris Stawasz says overdoses decreased during the pandemic since more people were inside. In Massachusetts, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has dropped to fewer than 150 patients for the first time since Aug. 23, 2020.