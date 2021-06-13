x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Coronavirus

CT COVID-19 Updates:

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to keep safe and healthy.
Credit: FOX61

HARTFORD, Conn. —

June 13

Drug overdoses rise in NH; Hospitalizations in MA drop

As the number of COVID-19 cases have fallen and restrictions have been dropped in New Hampshire, drug overdoses are on the rise in some cities. American Medical Response says suspected overdoses in Manchester and Nashua rose by 26% in May. WMUR-TV reports that the 72 suspected overdoses was the most in a single month since June 2019. AMR Regional Director Chris Stawasz says overdoses decreased during the pandemic since more people were inside. In Massachusetts, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has dropped to fewer than 150 patients for the first time since Aug. 23, 2020.

Related Articles

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM