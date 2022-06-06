CT COVID-19 Updates: 7-day average positivity rate 9.56%

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced the state's COVD-19 statistics over the past seven days.
Over the past week, 3,740 PCR/NAAT tests came back positive out of 39,121 administered.
This yields a positivity rate of 9.56%%.
Over the past week, there have been 47 fewer hospitalizations for a total of 293.
