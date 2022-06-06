CT COVID-19 Updates: 7-day average positivity rate 9.56%

The latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in Connecticut.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced the state's COVD-19 statistics over the past seven days.

Over the past week, 3,740 PCR/NAAT tests came back positive out of 39,121 administered.

This yields a positivity rate of 9.56%%.

Over the past week, there have been 47 fewer hospitalizations for a total of 293.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.